The trailer for "Inside Out 2" is here.

On Thursday, Pixar dropped the official trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to "Inside Out."

In it, our favorite emotions are back, and new ones are introduced.

The emotions returning from the first "Inside Out" film, which focused on the inner workings of a young girl's mind (Riley), include Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust. But with Riley now a teenager, new emotions show up, including Anxiety, Envy and Embarrassment.

Amy Poehler returns as the voice of Joy, and Maya Hawke lends her voice to the voice of Anxiety. Phyllis Smith is back as Sadness and Lewis Black is back as Anger, while Tony Hale will take over from Bill Hader as the voice of Fear.

A teaser trailer for the upcoming film was released in November.

"Inside Out 2" opens in theaters on June 14, 2024.

Disney is the parent company of Pixar, ABC News and "Good Morning America."