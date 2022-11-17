Pixar is taking audiences to the Element City.

In the teaser trailer released Thursday for the upcoming film "Elemental," Pixar introduces its new world that centers around the four elements -- fire, air, earth and water -- and what happens when fire, water, land and air residents live together.

She's Ember 🔥. He's Wade💧. Welcome to Element City.



Watch the new trailer for Disney and Pixar's #Elemental and see the movie in June 2023! pic.twitter.com/WePVypkuv7 — Pixar (@Pixar) November 17, 2022

The trailer introduces Ember, a fiery young woman, who meets Wade, a person made of water, on a subway train in Element City. The train also shows earth and air people going about their day on public transit.

Disney said in a press release that "Elemental" is inspired by director Peter Sohn's childhood in New York.

"My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx," he said in a statement. "We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams -- all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages and beautiful little neighborhoods. That's what led me to 'Elemental.'"

Opposites react in the new poster for Disney and Pixar's #Elemental, coming in June 2023! pic.twitter.com/K7BzLgV9GE — Pixar (@Pixar) November 17, 2022

He added, "Our story is based on the classic elements -- fire, water, land and air. Some elements mix with each other, and some don't. What if these elements were alive?"

"Elemental" is slated to premiere in June 2023.