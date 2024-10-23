Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Chappell Roan and more iconic musicians had an epic impromptu jam session over the weekend.
Carlile shared a video on TikTok on Tuesday of her singing John's hit song, "I'm Still Standing," with Roan, Joni Mitchell, Lucy Dacus, Allison Russell and John himself.
Tim Hanseroth and Blake Mills were also featured in the video, both playing guitars.
John also shared the same video on TikTok and Instagram, captioning the post, "The ultimate backstage Joni Jam with Joni, Brandi, Chappell, Lucy, Blake, Allison and all."
The jam session took place backstage at the Hollywood Bowl over the weekend, where Mitchell was performing two sold-out Joni Mitchell & The Joni Jam shows -- her first headlining concert since 2000.
In an Instagram post Monday, Carlile described Mitchell's performances at the Hollywood Bowl as a "total triumph for our beloved Joni."
"The last 6 years of sitting next to that once a millennium woman and watching her emerge… or rather 'return to herself' is the closest thing I've ever seen to an actual living miracle," she continued. "Last night at the Hollywood Bowl the circle truly connected. Joni has done it. She's re-learned to play her guitar and her piano."
"She can paint and dance and, as we all now know - she can SING," she added. "What a gift it has been for me to be allowed to sing with her in these re-emergent, precious and vulnerable years. In everything I do from now on, I will try to remain worthy of the trust I earned from Joni."
Stars who attended Mitchell's concert included Meryl Streep, Annie Lennox, Rita Wilson, Jon Batiste and more.