At her concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 26, Pink paid tribute to the late Sinead O'Connor with some help from her Summer Carnival tour opening act, Brandi Carlile.

As seen in a fan-shot video on YouTube and TikTok, Pink told the crowd, "We lost a very, very important artist today, Sinead O'Connor ... when I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City, [New Jersey], and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my $10 and I would make a demo tape."

"I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company," she continued. "And it would always be either 'Greatest Love of All' by Whitney Houston or 'Nothing Compares 2 U' by Sinead O'Connor."

She added, "So in honor of Sinead, and in honor of my very, very talented friend Brandi Carlile, I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me, and she said yes."

The two then launched into a duet version of O'Connor's signature song, "Nothing Compares 2 U," a worldwide No. 1 hit originally written by Prince, made famous as a power ballad by O'Connor.

The two covered O'Connor's hit "Nothing Compares 2 U" at Pink's recent concert in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Pink also shared a tribute to the late singer on her Instagram story.

Sinead O'Connor performs at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Dec. 16, 2019, in London.
Redferns via Getty Images, FILE
Sinead O'Connor performs at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Dec. 16, 2019 in London.

O'Connor, 56, died July 26. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

O'Connor had struggled for years with mental health issues. She was married four times and had four children. Her son Shane died in 2022.