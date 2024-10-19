Dua Lipa took the stage at London's Royal Albert Hall for the first time this week, delivering a highly anticipated show as part of her "Radical Optimism" tour.
The Thursday show featured a live orchestra, multiple costume changes and new tracks from her 2024 album of the same name.
The highlight of the night came during the encore, when Lipa brought out Elton John to join her for their 2021 hit "Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)."
The following day, Lipa took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the performance, including shots of her and John, her dancers and behind-the-scenes moments.
In her caption, she reflected on the significance of the night: "Last night I performed in my hometown, London, at The Royal Albert Hall... The energy of last night will forever be ingrained in my heart... Thank you to my wonderful, most glamorous friend, Elton John, for joining me on stage to sing our song together."
Lipa's "Radical Optimism" tour will stop next in Singapore on Nov. 5, with additional stops across Asia, including Jakarta, Manila and Tokyo.
The tour will continue through 2025, with performances in Europe, Australia and North America.
It will conclude in the U.S. next October, with a final stop at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Oct. 16, 2025.