Joni Mitchell has announced yet another live performance.

The 80-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will headline a special concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 19, marking her first live show in Los Angeles since 2000.

Brandi Carlile will once again be joining Mitchell onstage.

Previous Joni Jams at Newport Folk Festival and the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state featured special guest appearances by artists such as Annie Lennox, Sarah McLachlan, Marcus Mumford and more.

A presale for Mitchell's October show begins Jan. 31, with tickets going on sale to the general public Feb. 2.

News of the Hollywood Bowl show comes days after Mitchell was confirmed as a performer for the 66th Grammy Awards, taking place Sunday, Feb. 4. It will mark her first-ever Grammy performance.

Mitchell is also nominated this year in the best folk album category for "Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)."