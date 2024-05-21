"American Idol" has officially wrapped its 22nd season, crowning Abi Carter as the latest winner.
Carter, crowned on Sunday night, is the first woman to win in four seasons, with her telling "Good Morning America" on Tuesday that is what shocked her the most. One person who wasn't shocked, however, was judge Luke Bryan.
"After the finale, he said that he thinks it was the very first time that the person they thought was going to win actually did," she recalled, saying that sentiment "touched me."
When asked to give advice to her younger self, Carter said, "I would probably tell her that I'm proud of her and to keep going to piano lessons and to stop kicking and screaming when she has to go."
Carter also addressed judge Katy Perry's exit after this season, saying "there's just gonna be such a void" without her.
"Who can replace that? She's synonymous with the show at this point. She is so iconic to it," Carter said.
Each season, contestants from across the U.S. compete to achieve music superstardom. They audition for -- and are later critiqued and guided by -- judges, including country singer Bryan, pop star Perry and music legend Lionel Richie. One person is left standing in the end, making them the next American Idol.
"American Idol" premiered on Fox in 2002 and ran for 15 seasons before ending in 2016. The singing competition show then returned to primetime on ABC in 2018 and has now concluded its 22nd season overall, its seventh season since being revived.
Previous winners, such as Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia Barrino, and Carrie Underwood, have gone on to snag Grammys and build massive careers, establishing an impressive legacy for the show.
Some contestants who didn't win have also gone on to have equally -- if not more impressive -- careers and achievements. Just look at EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, for example, who came in seventh place her season.
While we wait for another season of showstopping performances, scroll down for a full list of past winners and runners-up:
Season 1: Kelly Clarkson (with runner-up Justin Guarini)
Season 2: Ruben Studdard (with runner-up Clay Aiken)
Season 3: Fantasia Barrino (with runner-up Diana DeGarmo)
Season 4: Carrie Underwood (with runner-up Bo Bice)
Season 5: Taylor Hicks (with runner-up Katharine McPhee)
Season 6: Jordin Sparks (with runner-up Blake Lewis)
Season 7: David Cook (with runner-up David Archuleta)
Season 8: Kris Allen (with runner-up Adam Lambert)
Season 9: Lee DeWyze (with runner-up Crystal Bowersox)
Season 10: Scotty McCreery (with runner-up Lauren Alaina)
Season 11: Phillip Phillips (with runner-up Jessica Sanchez)
Season 12: Candice Glover (with runner-up Kree Harrison)
Season 13: Caleb Johnson (with runner-up Jena Irene)
Season 14: Nick Fradiani (with runner-up Clark Beckham)
Season 15: Trent Harmon (with runner-up La'Porsha Renae)
Season 16: Maddie Poppe (with runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson)
Season 17: Laine Hardy (with runner-up Alejandro Aranda)
Season 18: Just Sam (with runner-up Arthur Gunn)
Season 19: Chayce Beckham (with runner-up Willie Spence)
Season 20: Noah Thompson (with runner-up HunterGirl)
Season 21: Iam Tongi (with runner-up Megan Danielle)
Season 22: Abi Carter (with runner-up Will Moseley)