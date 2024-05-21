Former "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood is expecting his first child via surrogate with his husband Jordan C. Brown.
Underwood shared an Instagram post on May 21 showing his and Brown's hand holding a photo of an ultrasound. He wrote in the caption that "our little boy is coming this fall 💙."
"This entire journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions -- humbling, exciting, and truly eye-opening," Underwood said in a statement.
"I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome our baby boy and really get to embrace 'Daddyhood' in a whole new way," the podcast host continued. "Jordan and I are looking forward to all the little moments -- like holding, feeding, and changing him. But above all, we’re most excited to show him just how loved he already is."
Their bundle of joy is due in October.
The reality star opened up about his journey to fatherhood -- including overcoming low sperm count before they pursued in vitro fertilization (IVF) through a surrogate -- in a new interview with Men's Health.
The happy news comes shortly after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 13.
"Happy Anniversary to the man that challenges me to be a better version of myself everyday," Underwood wrote of Brown in an Instagram post marking the milestone. "Loving you is easy and I can't believe I get to do it for the rest of our lives."
Underwood was a contestant on season 14 of "The Bachelorette" before appearing on season 5 of "Bachelor in Paradise." He was then named the lead for "The Bachelor" season 23.
In an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts for "Good Morning America" in April 2021, he became the first lead of a Bachelor Nation show to come out as gay.