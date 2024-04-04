John Travolta shared a sweet video to mark his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta's birthday.

The actor's video montage featured moments the duo shared celebrating her 24th. In the video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, the duo can been seen celebrating the special day with birthday cake, gifts, a drive together and more activities.

Alongside the video, he wrote, "Happy birthday Ella. I love you. Your dad!"

"I love you❤️❤️❤️" she commented back on her father's post.

Ella and her actor father share a close relationship; for his birthday in February, she shared a sweet throwback with her father that she captioned, "Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world. I love you to the moon and back❤️"

Ella is the oldest child of the "Grease" actor and his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020. They also shared son Benjamin Travolta, who is now 13, and their late son Jett Travolta, who died in 2009 at the age of 16.