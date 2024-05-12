Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating turning 25 while having fun with her new hit song.
The "Espresso" singer posted to Instagram on her birthday Saturday, May 11, with a caption playing with the words of her single, which she released in April.
"that's that me birthday," wrote Carpenter, a play on her original lyrics, "That's that me, espresso."
The post was accompanied by three photos of Carpenter as a baby, including a shot of the "Feather" singer in an Ohio State onesie, posing in a sparkling purple outfit and hat, and napping as a baby.
Carpenter also shared a photo to her Instagram Story of a birthday cake.
"Is 25 that sweet? I guess so!" read the cake, a reference to the lyrics: "Is it that sweet? I guess so."
Carpenter released "Espresso," an upbeat pop single along with a music video, on April 11 ahead of her Coachella performance that weekend. Days earlier, Carpenter teased the arrival of her tune with another Instagram post captioned, "just wanted to put out a little song before Coachella."
"Espresso" is currently No. 4 on Billboard's Hot 100 list.