Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram to show off highlights from her Coachella debut one day after her desert performance at the California music festival.

The "Nonsense" singer posted a collection of photos looking back on her Friday performance, when fans erupted as she was elevated on a heart-shaped design and lifted above a light blue model motel on stage.

"@coachella weekend 1, thank you to my incredible band, dancers, crew, team, friends, family for this special night I'll always remember. just a blue motel and a dream🤍🤍," the singer wrote in her Instagram caption.

Sabrina Carpenter performs during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, CA, April 12, 2024. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Carpenter also gave a special nod to Roberto Cavalli, the Italian designer known for his unique animal print designs and eponymous fashion house whose death was announced Friday.

"A special thank you, it was an honor to wear 2 custom @roberto_cavalli looks on this day in memory. rest in peace," Carpenter wrote.

Carpenter released a new upbeat pop single and music video titled "Espresso" on Friday ahead of her performance.

Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, CA, April 12, 2024. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

The opening weekend of the festival includes some of the biggest names in music, with acts like Lana Del Rey, Peso Pluma, Tyler, the Creator, and more performing through the weekend. On Saturday night, festivalgoers also saw the highly anticipated reunion of rock band No Doubt.