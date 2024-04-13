Coachella's opening weekend witnessed an unexpected twist as Shakira took the stage during Bizarrap's set on Friday evening. The Colombian superstar's surprise appearance thrilled fans and came with a major announcement: She's hitting the road for a global tour later this year.

Shakira joined the Argentine DJ at the 23rd annual festival in Indio, California, for a dynamic performance of their tracks "La Fuerte" and "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53."

Shakira performs with Bizarrap during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club, on April 12, 2024, in Indio, Calif. Amy Harris/Invision via AP

In a brief pause between songs, Shakira addressed the audience in both Spanish and English, "I have to share something today. Biza, I'm going on tour. I'm going on tour, finally ... starting here, this November, this year, this city. I can't wait. Couldn't ask for more," the singer said. She then revealed her upcoming tour is titled "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour," named after her latest album.

The announcement, which followed a cryptic message she teased earlier in the day, left fans buzzing with excitement.

Colombian singer Shakira performs with Argentine record producer and songwriter Bizarrap on the Sahara Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, in Indio, Calif., on April 12, 2024. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The album and tour mark Shakira's return to music after a six-year hiatus. Featuring collaborations with renowned artists such as Cardi B, Rauw Alejandro, and Tiesto, the new album delivers an electrifying blend of pop and Latin music.

Shakira's surprise set at Coachella also served as an exciting preview of what's to come on her upcoming tour.