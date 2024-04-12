Italian designer Roberto Cavalli, known for his unique animal print designs and eponymous fashion house, has died. He was 83 years old.

The legendary designer's death was announced Friday on his company's Instagram page along with a heartfelt message. The company did not share exact details surrounding his cause of death.

Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli and his wife Eva acknowledge the audience after the Roberto Cavalli Spring-Summer 2012 Menswear collection, June 18, 2011, during the Men's fashion week in Milan. Olivier Morin/AFP via Getty Images

"It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli," the company wrote in a statement. "From humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves."

"Roberto Cavalli's legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished," it continued.

The company also shared several of Cavalli's inspiring quotes including, "I copy the dress of an animal because I love to copy God. I think God is the most fantastic designer."

Jennifer Lopez and Designer Roberto Cavalli at the Just Cavalli New York Flagship store opening during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2008, Sept. 7, 2007, in New York City. Larry Busacca/WireImage

Some of Cavalli's first designs included printed leather gowns and were showcased in 1970, according to Vogue.

His luxury fashion house continued to expand to include everything from statement-making leopard prints to elegantly designed dresses seen everywhere from runways to red carpets. The designer's pieces have been famously worn by notables such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham and many more.

Cavalli's fans, along with his fellow designers, industry insiders and more, expressed sadness at the news of his death this week.

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli attends his fashion show on late evening, June 10, 2013, in the Montenegrin coastal town of Budva. Savo Prelevic/AFP via Getty Images

"I cannot imagine a vision of fashion more distant from mine than that of Roberto Cavalli, yet I have always had enormous respect for him: Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothes," famed Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani said in a statement.

He added, "I have learnt with great sadness of his passing: his Tuscan verve will be greatly missed."

Roberto Cavalli creative director Fausto Puglisi also shared a tribute, writing in a statement, "Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always."

He continued, "It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace, you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me."