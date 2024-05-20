Jada Pinkett Smith stepped out in a dress from her fashion archives.
Over the weekend, the actress and talk show host wore a black Alaïa gown to the 2024 LGBT Center Gala in Los Angeles. It was the same gown that she wore in 2004 to the 8th annual Hollywood Film Festival Hollywood Awards.
The flowy black gown features metal hardware on the straps, cutouts on the waist with silver detail and a high slit.
Smith accessorized the look as she did 20 years ago with strappy black heels but also wore earrings and a bracelet.
"Sis had to pull out that Alaïa piece she wore damn near twenty years ago for tonight’s event," Smith wrote in a caption alongside a photo of her in the dress on Instagram.
Along with Smith, also in attendance at the star-studded gala were Jewel, MUNA, Cynthia Erivo and more.