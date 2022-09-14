Jada Pinkett Smith recently stunned fans with a gorgeous selfie.

The actress and "Red Table Talk" host posted a glowing photo of herself on Tuesday wearing a high-neck draped satin top, deep merlot-toned lipstick and showing off her shaved head.

"Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair," she captioned the photo.

More than 78,000 Instagram users have since liked the photo.

Designer and businesswoman Tina Lawson -- whose daughters are the famed Beyoncé and Solange Knowles -- left a supportive comment on the post. "Gorgeous," she wrote, alongside a heart emoji.

Actress and dancer Debbie Allen also commented on the post. "Beyond Beautiful," she wrote, adding heart, butterfly and lips emojis.

Producer, writer and actress Lena Waithe similarly showed Pinkett Smith some love, commenting on the photo using several smiling-face emojis.

Pinkett Smith first opened up publicly about her hair loss journey in 2021.

The actress, who has alopecia -- an autoimmune disorder that attacks the hair follicles, causing hair loss -- posted a video at the time revealing a bare strip of skin on her scalp beneath her closely shaved hair.

"Now at this point, I can only laugh," Pinkett Smith said as she displayed the top of her head. "Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia, and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here."

"But you know, mama's going to put some rhinestones in there. And I'm just going to make me a little crown. That's what mama's going to do," she added.

When Pinkett Smith first revealed her buzz cut in an earlier post, she also shared that her daughter Willow was the initial inspiration behind her new look.

Pinkett Smith's buzz cut -- and alopecia -- became a topic of conversation following the 94th Academy Awards in March. During the show, her husband Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Smith has since publicly apologized to the Academy and Rock, writing in a statement, "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Smith formally resigned from the Academy on April 1.

Rock has not yet addressed the controversy at length, but did mention the incident briefly at comedy shows on March 30 -- a few days after the Oscars -- and May 4, stating at the first show that he would address it "at some point."

Ahead of an episode of "Red Table Talk" in April, Pinkett Smith stated that her family was still "healing."