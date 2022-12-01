Will Smith was joined by his family for the red carpet premiere of his new film, "Emancipation."

The Oscar-winning "King Richard" actor brought along wife Jada Pinkett Smith and children Trey Smith, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith for the star-studded event on Nov. 30 at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California.

Smith, 54, and Pinkett Smith, 51, who have been married since 1997, share son Jaden, 24, and daughter Willow, 22, while Smith shares son Trey, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive for the premiere of Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" at the Regency Village Theatre, Nov. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The Antoine Fuqua-directed slave drama is Smith's first film since he slapped host Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards. In the wake of the incident, for which Smith has since apologized, he resigned from the Academy and received a 10-year ban from attending any academy event, including the Oscars.

Smith stars as Peter in "Emancipation," a man who "escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom."

The Apple Original Film's synopsis notes that the story is inspired by the 1863 photos of "Whipped Peter," which were taken during a Union Army medical examination and first appeared in "Harper's Weekly." The graphic images of the subject's heavily scarred back contributed to the growing public opposition to slavery.

Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty images Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the premiere of Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" at Regency Village Theatre, Nov. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles.

In addition to Smith, who also produced the film, the cast also includes Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye, Aaron Moten and Imani Pullum.