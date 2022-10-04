Fans can finally get their first look at Will Smith in the new teaser for Antoine Fuqua's fugitive slave drama, "Emancipation."

The film, produced by and starring Smith in his first acting role since slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, will hit theaters nationwide on Dec. 2 and Apple TV+ a week later on Dec. 9.

Apple TV "Emancipation" is an Apple Original Film starring Will Smith, premiering in theaters Dec. 2, 2022, and globally on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9, 2022.

The streaming site describes the film as "the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom."

"The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of 'Whipped Peter,' taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper's Weekly," Apple TV+ explained in a press release. "One image, known as 'The Scourged Back,' which shows Peter's bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery."

Shot in stark black-and-white tones, the trailer showcases Fuqua's cinematic gifts.

The film would have been a surefire Oscar contender for Smith, but for the incident at the Academy Awards, which resulted in Smith receiving a 10-year ban from the event. Smith has since apologized to Rock, the Academy and his family and fans.

Rock has not yet commented on the incident at length but has said he will discuss the controversy at some point in the future.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Fuqua insisted Apple never gave up on the movie, despite a report in May that it had been delayed to 2023 in the wake of the Oscars controversy.

"They never stopped talking about releasing the film, and when would be best strategically," he said. "Apple would call me often, with Will, and I have to say Apple has been amazing through this whole film."