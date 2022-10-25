Will Smith was joined recently by Tyler Perry, Rihanna and more for a screening of his new film, "Emancipation."

The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum shared a selfie with the crew -- which also included A$AP Rocky, Kenya Barris and Dave Chappelle, among others -- who came out to support him and the forthcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed film on Instagram Monday.

"Emancipation," according to Apple TV+, tells "the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom."

The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of "Whipped Peter," which first appeared in Harper's Weekly after being taken during a Union Army medical examination. As Apple TV+ explained, "One image, known as 'The Scourged Back,' which shows Peter's bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery."

Some in attendance at the screening later took to their social media pages to praise the film.

"I'm still haunted by #Emancipation. It's truly powerful, moving and captivating," Perry wrote on his Instagram story. "And the conversation afterwards with this group was legendary."

"This night was truly one for the books! An amazing and brilliant group of friends got together and witnessed TRUE ART," Barris wrote in an Instagram post. "The conversation after was the effect of what anything and everything we as creatives do in this industry hope for."

"Emancipation" is Smith's first film since he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards, where he won the best actor Oscar for "King Richard."

As a result of the headline-making controversy, Smith received a 10-year ban from Oscars ceremonies. Smith has since apologized to Rock, the Academy and his family and fans on numerous occasions.

Rock has addressed the controversy only briefly and said earlier this year that he would discuss it at length "at some point" in the future.