Three-time Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling and his partner Eva Mendes have been parents since 2014.

In the last decade, Gosling has returned to acting after taking a break from his Hollywood career to be with his family, a move that he opened up about in an interview with GQ published last May.

"I wanted to spend as much time as I could with them," the actor said ahead of the "Barbie" premiere last summer.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend "The Place Beyond The Pines" premiere in Toronto, Canada, Sep. 7, 2012. Sonia Recchia/Getty Images/FILE

Gosling is nominated for an Oscar this year for best supporting actor for his role as Ken in "Barbie", and one of the songs from the hit film, "I'm Just Ken," is also up for a best original song Oscar. Gosling, who sings "I'm Just Ken" in the film, is slated to perform the song at the Oscars Sunday.

At a press event for "Barbie" last June, the family-oriented actor also took his sister Mandi Gosling as his date.

After news of Gosling's nomination broke, Mendes praised her "man" in an Instagram post, calling out the "hate" Gosling received when he took the role.

"Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars," Mendes wrote in part. "So beyond proud to be this Ken's Barbie 💕."

Before he made his mark in "Barbie," Gosling and Mendes starred together as Luke Glanton and Romina, parents of a young son, in the 2012 crime drama "The Place Beyond the Pines," a pivotal project for the two actors, who are now 43 and 49 respectively.

"After I met Eva, I realized that I just didn't want to have kids without her," Gosling told GQ. "And there were moments on 'The Place Beyond the Pines' where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn't really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have."

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in a scene from "The Place Beyond the Pines." Studiocanal UK/YouTube

When Gosling won a Golden Globe in 2017 for best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy, he thanked Mendes and called her his "sweetheart."

"There's just no time to thank everyone. I just would like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Gosling said. "If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today, so sweetheart, thank you."

"To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you," Gosling continued. "And if I may, I'd like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother Juan Carlos Mendes."

Get to know Gosling's family below.

Eva Mendes

After Mendes and Gosling met, it wasn't just Gosling who started to consider what it would be like to be a parent.

In a 2019 interview with Women's Health, Mendes shared a similar sentiment.

"Ryan Gosling happened," Mendes said at the time. "I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him."

The couple tend to be very private when it comes to their children, and Mendes said that even though she and Gosling have high-profile jobs as actors, they try not to involve their kids in their professions.

"I don't let them see me put attention to how I dress," she told Women's Health. "They've never seen me get ready for something; they've never seen me at work."

"I'm just Mom," Mendes added. "And I'm more than happy to just be Mom."

Through the years, Mendes has opened up about parenthood, sparking a debate about not spanking children and opening up about "trying to hide" from her kids and encouraging fellow moms to find "me time."

Mendes will release a children's picture book this fall and said their daughters inspired her new project.

"My latest project is a true labor of love. Being the Mami to my two little girls has inspired me to write my first picture book DESI, MAMI & THE NEVER ENDING WORRIES," Mendes wrote in a Feb. 22 Instagram post.

Eva Mendes shares an Instagram post promoting her children's book, Feb. 22, 2024. Eva Mendes/Instagram

"In this book, Desi & Mami try to deal with those scary thoughts that can take over (especially at night) and dominate our mind. Whether it's the monster under their bed or the monster in their head, together they try to navigate another night of never ending worries," she added of the book's plot.

Esmeralda Amada

Mendes and Gosling welcomed their eldest daughter Esmeralda in 2014.

In a 2017 interview with People en Espanol, Mendes said their daughters spoke Spanglish -- a mix of Spanish and English -- at home, which Gosling corroborated in another interview later that year with Ellen DeGeneres.

Amada Lee

The couple welcomed their second daughter Amada in 2016.

Gosling told Ellen DeGeneres in a 2016 interview that Amada means "beloved" in Spanish.

Although Mendes is active online, she and Gosling choose not to share photos of their daughters on social media.

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids," Mendes wrote to a fan on social media in 2020. "I'll talk about them of course -- with limits -- but I won’t post pictures of our daily life."

"Since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent," Mendes added. "And I won't post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent."