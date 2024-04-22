Ryan Gosling is sharing what partner Eva Mendes and their children mean to him.

When asked who his heroes were, Gosling told Men's Health in an interview that they were his Uncle Bill, who he said believed in him when he was younger, and "Eva, obviously."

The actor, who is starring in "The Fall Guy" following the 2023 blockbuster film, "Barbie," which earned him an Academy Award nomination, added that Mendes and their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, guide him.

Ryan Gosling attends a special screening of "The Fall Guy," April 22, 2024, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"It always comes back to family first," he said. "I don't think I'll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva [Mendes] and the girls, they come first."

Gosling also revealed that the dish he is skilled at making for his family is a "Moroccan chicken bastilla."

Last month, following Gosling's Oscars performance, Mendes shared a video on Instagram of herself standing next to his Oscars dressing room sign.

"Always by my man," she said in the caption of the post.

She also shared a photo and said, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

On Monday, Gosling stepped out for a special screening of "The Fall Guy" in London with his co-stars, including Emily Blunt.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling and Winston Duke pose upon arrival at the special screening for the film "The Fall Guy," April 22, 2024, in London. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

The film follows Colt Seavers, a "battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie -- being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt ('Oppenheimer,' 'A Quiet Place' films, 'Sicario') -- goes missing," according to the film's synopsis.

"While the film's ruthless producer (Emmy winner Hanna Waddingham; 'Ted Lasso'), maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; 'Bullet Train') a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film's most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody's good graces," the description for the film continues.

Stephanie Hsu, Teresa Palmer and Winston Duke also star in the film.

"The Fall Guy" hits theaters on May 3.