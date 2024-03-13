Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt made quite an entrance on Tuesday for the world premiere of their film, “The Fall Guy.”

The actors, who stepped out for the premiere in Austin, Texas, during the SXSW Conference and Festival, were all smiles as they surprised fans when they arrived at The Paramount Theatre on the back of a pickup truck.

Both stars took a moment to greet fans before heading into the theater for photos.

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling at the 'The Fall Guy' Film Premiere, 38th SXSW, Austin, Texas, March 12, 2024. Michael McKinney/Shutterstock

Blunt wore a cropped black and white argyle top with black pants, and Gosling wore a red members only jacket with the title of the film across the chest, pairing the look with jeans.

The upcoming film follows Colt Seavers, a "battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie -- being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt (‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘A Quiet Place’ films, ‘Sicario’) -- goes missing," according to the film's synopsis.

Emily Blunt attends the World Premiere of "Fall Guy" during 2024 SXSW Conference And Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Gary Miller/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling attends the World Premiere of "Fall Guy" during 2024 SXSW Conference And Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Gary Miller/Getty Images

"While the film’s ruthless producer (Emmy winner Hanna Waddingham; ‘Ted Lasso’), maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; ‘Bullet Train’) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces," the description for the film continues.

Also starring in the film are Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu, "Warm Bodies" actress Teresa Palmer and "Black Panther" actor Winston Duke.

David Leitch serves as the film's director, which was written by Drew Pearce and Glen A. Larson.

"The Fall Guy" is inspired by the 1980s television series of the same name, which starred Lee Majors, Heather Thomas, Douglas Barr, Jo Ann Pflug and Markie Post.

Earlier this week, Gosling and Blunt took the Oscars stage together where they celebrated the stunt community.

The actors, who were each nominated in the supporting actor categories -- Gosling for best supporting actor for his performance as Ken in "Barbie" and Blunt for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Kitty Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer," addressed Barbeneheimer, the summer movie event of 2023, which was dubbed for both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" films for sharing the same release date, and engaged in some friendly banter on stage.

"I’m just happy that we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us," Gosling said on the Oscars stage.

"That’s right -- here’s Ken and Kitty just leaving all that fodder in the dust," Blunt added. "And the way this awards season’s turned out, wasn’t that much of a rivalry so just let it go!"

"It’s true, you guys are doing very well, congratulations," Gosling replied. "But you know, I think I kind of figured out why they call it Barbenheimer and they didn’t call it Oppenbarbie."

"Why?" Blunt asked.

"Well, I think you guys are at the tail end of that because you were riding Barbie’s coattails all summer," Gosling said.

"Thanks for Kensplaining that to me, Mr. I Need to Paint My Abs on to Get Nominated -- you don’t see Robert Downey doing that!" Blunt said.

"This is insane Emily, we’ve got to squash this. We’re here to celebrate the stunt community!" Gosling said.

"The Fall Guy" arrives in theaters on May 3.