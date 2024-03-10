Stars and their families are taking over the Oscars red carpet ahead of the 96th Academy Awards.

Celebrities like Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Rita Moreno, Marlee Matlin and more brought along family members to take in the sights and sounds of the Academy Awards.

Ryan Gosling and sister Mandi Gosling

Ryan Gosling and Mandi Gosling attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Gosling has stepped out with his sister multiple times in the past.

During press day for "Barbie," Gosling wore a light blue suit while Mandi Gosling wore a purple dress, which she paired with a Barbie-hued pink purse.

Gosling also took his sister to the 89th Academy Awards in 2017.

Bradley Cooper and mother Gloria Campano

Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria Campano attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria Campano stepped out on the red carpet. Cooper's "Maestro" is nominated for seven Oscars, including best actor.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

(L-R) Billie Eilish, America Ferrera and FINNEAS attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Nominees Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O'Connell smiled for cameras with America Ferrera on the red carpet. Eilish and O'Connell are nominated for best original song for their hit tune, "What Was I Made For?"

Rita Moreno

Fernanda Luisa Gordon and Rita Moreno attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rita Moreno, who is an Oscars presenter, was all smiles as she walked the red carpet with her daughter Fernanda Luisa Gordon, whom she shares with late husband Leonard Gordon.

Valerie Bertinelli stepped out on the Oscars red carpet with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his wife Andraia Allsop.

The "One Day at a Time" and "Touched by an Angel" actress wore a cream suit while Van Halen and Allsop, who married in October 2023, were in all-black for the star-studded evening.

Marlee Matlin and son Tyler Grandalski

Tyler Daniel Grandalski and Marlee Matlin attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Jc Olivera/Getty Images

Oscar winner Marlee Matlin stepped out with her son, Tyler Grandalski, who wore a purple bow tie to match his mother’s sparkling purple dress.

Andrea Bocelli and son Matteo Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli, left, and Matteo Bocelli arrive at the Oscars, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli brought his son Matteo Bocelli with him on the red carpet. The singer and son sported a sleek look with matching black tuxedos.