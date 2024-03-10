Let the love fest at the 2024 Oscars begin!

Celebrities and their significant others have arrived on the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night.

Stars posed together with their loved ones at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were spotted holding hands, while stars like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were seen sporting big smiles next to each other.

Check out some sweet moments captured among the couples during their arrivals at the glamorous event, below.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

(L-R) Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison

Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA, Mar. 10, 2024. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA, Mar. 10, 2024. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu

(L-R) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Clara Wong and Paul Giamatti

Clara Wong and Paul Giamatti attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 10, 2024. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa