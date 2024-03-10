Let the love fest at the 2024 Oscars begin!
Celebrities and their significant others have arrived on the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night.
Stars posed together with their loved ones at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were spotted holding hands, while stars like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were seen sporting big smiles next to each other.
Check out some sweet moments captured among the couples during their arrivals at the glamorous event, below.
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu
Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson
Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton
Clara Wong and Paul Giamatti
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa