Jennifer Lawrence and Dwyane Johnson are just some of the latest names revealed as presenters for the 2024 Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced another round of presenters for the 96th Academy Awards on Thursday.

In addition to Lawrence and Johnson, the latest crop of names includes Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O'Hara, Octavia Spencer and Ramy Youssef.

Previously announced presenters for this year's ceremony include Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sam Rockwell and Zendaya.

Additionally, last year's quartet of Oscar winners for acting -- Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and Brendan Fraser of "The Whale" -- will also take the stage.

Ke Huy Quan, winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Roll award for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once", Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', Brendan Fraser, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for 'The Whale', and Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' pose in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

More presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Performers representing this year's nominated songs for best original song have been confirmed by the Academy.

The 2024 Oscars, hosted by four-time Academy Awards emcee Jimmy Kimmel, will take place March 10.

"Oppenheimer" is the most-nominated film this year, having earned 13 nominations, including best picture, best director and best actor.

Following behind in total nominations are "Poor Things" with 11, "Killers of the Flower Moon" with 10, "Barbie" with eight and "Maestro" with seven.

The 2024 Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).