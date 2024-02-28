Becky G, Ryan Gosling and Billie Eilish are among those who will take to the stage to perform during the 2024 Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that all five songs nominated in the best original song category will be showcased during the 96th Academy Awards.

Gosling will team up with Mark Ronson to perform "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie," while brother-sister duo Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell will perform "What Was I Made For?" from the blockbuster film.

Becky G, Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish Getty Images/AP/AP

Becky G will perform "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot," Jon Batiste will perform "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony" and Scott George, along with the Osage Tribal Singers, will perform "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon."

The announcement of performers comes shortly after the first round of presenters for this year's Oscars were revealed.

Additional talent joining the show will be announced in the coming weeks, the Academy shared.

The 2024 Oscars, hosted by four-time Academy Awards emcee Jimmy Kimmel, will take place March 10.

The ceremony will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).