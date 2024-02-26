Ryan Gosling will take the Oscars stage next month to perform "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie," according to Variety.

Daily Mail first reported the news.

"I'm Just Ken" is nominated for best original song at this year's Oscars and is performed by Gosling in the film.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in a scene from the movie "Barbie." Warner Bros.

Gosling is also nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Ken.

Earlier this month, Gosling said he was "open" to performing at the Oscars.

Ryan Gosling attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London. John Phillips/Getty Images, FILE

"It might be a risk to have me do it," he said in an interview with Variety at the time. "I don't know how that would work. But I'm open to it."

At the Oscars luncheon on Feb. 12, Mark Ronson, who co-wrote and co-produced the song with Andrew Wyatt, told "Good Morning America" that he envisioned an "I'm Just Ken" performance would involve Gosling, a thousand Kens and a unicorn.

The 2024 Oscars will air live on ABC on March 10 from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).