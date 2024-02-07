Ryan Gosling says he hasn't been asked yet to perform at the Oscars, but he's not opposed to it.

"I still have not been asked," he said in an interview with Variety. "It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don't know how that would work. But I'm open to it."

Gosling, who is Oscar nominated for best supporting actor for his performance as Ken in "Barbie," sang the Kens' anthem in the film, "I'm Just Ken," which was written and produced by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. The song is also Oscar nominated for best original song.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in a scene from the movie "Barbie." Warner Bros.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell also snagged an Oscar nomination for best original song for "What Was I Made For," also from "Barbie."

In total, "Barbie" garnered eight nominations ahead of the 96th Academy Awards, including best adapted screenplay (Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach) and actress in a supporting role (America Ferrera).

Gosling credits the film's success to Gerwig and Margot Robbie, who played Barbie in the movie.

"They had a vision for it," Gosling said. "They believed it. And they believed I should do it more than I believed I shouldn't."

"At a certain point, I thought, 'They see something that I don't see," he added. "I thought it was such a great part that anyone could play it: I understand now, but it took me a while."

The actor, who is also known for films like "La La Land," "Blue Valentine" and "Drive," said his partner Eva Mendes helped him figure out how to relate to Ken.

Ryan Gosling attends the "Barbie" European Premiere in London, July 12, 2023. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"So many times, I would come home and say, 'What am I doing?'" Gosling said. "And I would overthink it."

Gosling said Mendes told him to "make it about Barbie."

"And so every take became an opportunity to get Barbie to notice me," Gosling said.

Looking back on the film, Gosling said it's more than a summer blockbuster.

"It's a great work of art," he said. "That's what Greta and Margot created."

"The film continues to provoke conversation in every incarnation," he added. "It keeps provoking this dialogue. It's the power of this movie. I struggle to compare it to anything."