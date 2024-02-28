Do you know all the best picture Oscar winners in history?

The Oscar for best picture, as defined by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, or AMPAS, is awarded to the best motion picture each year.

Some of the greatest films ever made have gone on to win best picture, beginning with "Wings" at the first Academy Awards and most recently "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 95th Academy Awards.

The category has gone by many names throughout the years, including outstanding picture, outstanding production, outstanding motion picture and best motion picture, before finally landing on its current iteration, best picture, which was first awarded to "Lawrence of Arabia" at the 35th Academy Awards.

Recipients of the award have changed over time. It was first given to the winning film's production company or studio before the rule changed for the 1951 Academy Awards onward to award the producer(s) credited on the film.

The number of nominees has also changed throughout history, with the current rule calling for 10 nominees each year.

Steven Spielberg currently holds the record for the most best picture nominations for an individual producer, according to A.frame, the digital magazine of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He has been nominated a total of 13 times, winning once thanks to "Schindler's List."

Below is a list of every best picture Oscar winner ever.

1st Academy Awards: "Wings"

Charles "Buddy" Rogers and Clara Bow in the 1927 silent war drama "Wings." John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

2nd Academy Awards: "The Broadway Melody"

American actor Charles King (1889 - 1944) reads to a group of chorus girls gathered around him in a still from the film, 'The Broadway Melody,' directed by Harry Beaumont. MGM Studios/Getty Images

3rd Academy Awards: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"All Quiet on the Western Front," 1930. FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

4th Academy Awards: "Cimarron"

Irene Dunne as Sabra Cravat and Richard Dix as Yancey Cravat in the 1931 version of the film Cimarron. John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

5th Academy Awards: "Grand Hotel"

John Barrymore as Baron Felix von Geigern and Greta Garbo as Grusinskaya in the 1932 film Grand Hotel. John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

6th Academy Awards: "Cavalcade"

Diana Wynyard with Clive Brook as Jane and Robert Marryot in the 1933 film Cavalcade. John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

7th Academy Awards: "It Happened One Night"

Actress Claudette Colbert and Clark Gable in a scene from the movie "It Happened One Night." Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

8th Academy Awards: "Mutiny on the Bounty"

Charles Laughton and Clark Gable standing on deck in a scene from the film "Mutiny On The Bounty,", 1935. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

9th Academy Awards: "The Great Ziegfeld"

William Powell and Luise Rainer star in the film "The Great Ziegfeld," 1936. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

10th Academy Awards: "The Life of Emile Zola"

Paul Muni as Emile Zola in the film "The Life Of Emile Zola," 1937. General Photographic Agency/Getty Images

11th Academy Awards: "You Can't Take It with You"

Lionel Barrymore, James Stewart, Jean Arthur and Edward Arnold appear in a scene from the 1938 film "You Can't Take It with You." George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images, FILE

12th Academy Awards: "Gone with the Wind"

Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh appear in a famous scene from the 1939 film "Gone with the Wind." Bettmann Archive via Getty Images, FILE

13th Academy Awards: "Rebecca"

Joan Fontaine and Australian Judith Anderson appear in a scene from the 1940 film "Rebecca." Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images, FILE

14th Academy Awards: "How Green Was My Valley"

Scene from "How Green Was My Valley." Hulton Archive/Getty Images

15th Academy Awards: "Mrs. Miniver"

Scene from "Mrs. Miniver." John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

16th Academy Awards: "Casablanca"

Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart appear in a scene from the 1942 film "Casablanca." Screen Archives/Getty Images, FILE

17th Academy Awards: "Going My Way"

Scene from "Going My Way." Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

18th Academy Awards: "The Lost Weekend"

Scene from "The Lost Weekend." Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

19th Academy Awards: "The Best Years of Our Lives"

Scene from "The Best Years of Our Lives." Rko Pictures/Getty Images

20th Academy Awards: "Gentleman's Agreement"

Scene from "Gentleman's Agreement." Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

21st Academy Awards: "Hamlet"

Laurence Olivier in a scene from the 1948 film "Hamlet." John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images, FILE

22nd Academy Awards: "All the King's Men"

Broderick Crawford, center, appears in a scene from the 1949 film "All the King's Men." George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images, FILE

23rd Academy Awards: "All About Eve"

Bette Davis and Gary Merrill appear in a scene from the 1950 film "All About Eve." Ullstein Bild via Getty Images, FILE

24th Academy Awards: "An American in Paris"

Gene Kelly dances next to Leslie Caron a in a still from the 1951 film "An American In Paris." MGM Studios/Getty Images, FILE

25th Academy Awards: "The Greatest Show on Earth"

A scene from the 1952 film "The Greatest Show On Earth," directed by Cecil B DeMille. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

26th Academy Awards: "From Here to Eternity"

Donna Reed and Montgomery Clift appear in a scene from the 1953 movie "From Here to Eternity." John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

27th Academy Awards: "On the Waterfront"

Marlon Brando sits at dock in a scene from the 1954 film "On The Waterfront." Archive Photos/Getty Images

28th Academy Awards: "Marty"

Ernest Borgnine in "Marty." John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

29th Academy Awards: "Around the World in 80 Days"

Scene from "Around the World in 80 Days." George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

30th Academy Awards: "The Bridge on the River Kwai"

Scene from "Bridge on the River Kwai." Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

31st Academy Awards: "Gigi"

Scene from "Gigi." Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

32nd Academy Awards: "Ben-Hur"

Scene from "Ben-Hur." Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

33rd Academy Awards: "The Apartment"

Scene from "The Apartment." Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

34th Academy Awards: "West Side Story"

Scene from "West Side Story." Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

35th Academy Awards: "Lawrence of Arabia"

Scene from "Lawrence of Arabia." Columbia Tristar/Getty Images

36th Academy Awards: "Tom Jones"

Scene from "Tom Jones." Archive Photos/Getty Images

37th Academy Awards: "My Fair Lady"

Scene from "My Fair Lady." Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

38th Academy Awards: "The Sound of Music"

Scene from "The Sound of Music." Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

39th Academy Awards: "A Man for All Seasons"

Robert Shaw appears in the movie "A Man For All Seasons." Moviestore/Shutterstock

40th Academy Awards: "In the Heat of the Night"

Rod Steiger and Sidney Poitier appear in the movie "In The Heat of the Night." Moviestore/Shutterstock

41st Academy Awards: "Oliver!"

Jack Wild, Shani Wallis, Mark Lester, and Sheila White, appear in the 1968 British musical film, "Oliver!" Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock

42nd Academy Awards: "Midnight Cowboy"

Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight appear in the movie "Midnight Cowboy." United Artists via Corbis via Getty Images

43rd Academy Awards: "Patton"

George C. Scott plays cigar chomping US Army general George S. Patton, in this scene from the 1970 movie "Patton." Camerique/Getty Images

44th Academy Awards: "The French Connection"

Scene from "The French Connection." 20th Century Fox/Getty Images

45th Academy Awards: "The Godfather"

Scene from "The Godfather." Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

46th Academy Awards: "The Sting"

Scene from "The Sting." Universal/Getty Images

47th Academy Awards: "The Godfather Part II"

Scene from "The Godfather: Part II." Paramount/Getty Images

48th Academy Awards: "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"

Scene from "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

49th Academy Awards: "Rocky"

Sylvester Stallone as boxer Rocky Balboa trains with punchbag in the 1976 film "Rocky." Screen Archives/Getty Images

50th Academy Awards: "Annie Hall"

Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in the film "Annie Hall." Bettmann Archive

51st Academy Awards: "The Deer Hunter"

Robert DeNiro in The Deer Hunter. Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images

52nd Academy Awards: "Kramer vs. Kramer"

Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep in 'Kramer Vs. Kramer', 1979. Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

53rd Academy Awards: "Ordinary People"

Mary Tyler Moore in 'Ordinary People,' 1980. Paramount

54th Academy Awards: "Chariots of Fire"

Actor Ben Cross in a scene from the film 'Chariots of Fire', 1981. Stanley Bielecki Movie Collectio/Getty Images

55th Academy Awards: "Gandhi"

Sir Ben Kinglsey appears in the 1982 film "Gandhi." Sony Pictures

56th Academy Awards: "Terms of Endearment"

Debra Winger and Shirley MacLaine appear in the 1983 film "Terms of Endearment." Images Press/Getty Images, FILE

57th Academy Awards: "Amadeus"

Tom Hulce appears in the 1984 film "Amadeus." Warners Bros.

58th Academy Awards: "Out of Africa"

Robert Redford and Meryl Streep appear in the 1985 film "Out of Africa." Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images, FILE

59th Academy Awards: "Platoon"

During the filming of Oliver Stone's 1986 film "Platoon," at a location near Manila, actors Willhem Dafoe, left, Charlie Sheen, center, and Tom Berenger pose for a photo. Roland Neveu/LightRocket via Getty Images, FILE

60th Academy Awards: "The Last Emperor"

A scene from "The Last Emperor." Stanley Bielecki Movie Collectio/Getty Images

61st Academy Awards: "Rain Man"

Scene from "Rain Man." Moviestore/Shutterstock

62nd Academy Awards: "Driving Miss Daisy"

Scene from "Driving Miss Daisy." Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock

63rd Academy Awards: "Dances With Wolves"

A scene from "Dances With Wolves." Archive Photos/Getty Images

64th Academy Awards: "The Silence of the Lambs"

Scene from "The Silence of the Lambs." Moviestore/Shutterstock

65th Academy Awards: "Unforgiven"

Scene from "Unforgiven." Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

66th Academy Awards: "Schindler's List"

Scene from "Schindler's List." Moviestore/Shutterstock

67th Academy Awards: "Forrest Gump"

Scene from "Forrest Gump." Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images

68th Academy Awards: "Braveheart"

Scene from "Braveheart." Icon/Ladd Co/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

69th Academy Awards: "The English Patient"

Ralph Fiennes appears in a scene from the 1996 film "The English Patient." Miramax

70th Academy Awards: "Titanic"

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet appear in the 1997 film "Titanic." CBS via Getty Images

71st Academy Awards: "Shakespeare in Love"

Gwyneth Paltrow appears in a scene from the 1998 film "Shakespeare in Love." Miramax

72nd Academy Awards: "American Beauty"

Kevin Spacey looks at Mena Suvari as she bathes in rose pedals in a scene from the 1999 film "American Beauty." DreamWorks SKG/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

73rd Academy Awards: "Gladiator"

Russell Crowe appears n a scene from the 2000 film "Gladiator." Universal via Getty Images

74th Academy Awards: "A Beautiful Mind"

Russell Crowe appears in a scene from the 2001 film "A Beautiful Mind." Universal Pictures via Getty Images

75th Academy Awards: "Chicago"

Catherine Zeta-Jones appears in a scene from the 2002 film "Chicago." Miramax

76th Academy Awards: "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

Viggo Mortensen appears in the 2003 film "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ." Warner Bros. Pictures

77th Academy Awards: "Million Dollar Baby"

Scene from "Million Dollar Baby." Moviestore/Shutterstock

78th Academy Awards: "Crash"

Matt Dillon and Thandiwe Newton appear in the 2004 film "Crash." Lionsgate Films

79th Academy Awards: "The Departed"

Matt Damon appears in the 2006 film "The Departed." Warner Bros. Pictures

80th Academy Awards: "No Country for Old Men"

Javier Bardem appears in the 2007 film "No Country for Old Men." Miramax

81st Academy Awards: "Slumdog Millionaire"

Freida Pinto appears in the 2008 film "Slumdog Millionaire." 20th Century Studios

82nd Academy Awards: "The Hurt Locker"

Jeremy Renner appears in the 2008 film "The Hurt Locker." Voltage Pictures

83rd Academy Awards: "The King's Speech"

Scene from "The King's Speech." Weinstein Co/Uk Film Council/See Saw/Kobal/Shutterstock

84th Academy Awards: "The Artist"

Jean Dujardin and Berenice Bejo in "The Artist." La Classe Americane/Ufilm/Kobal/Shutterstock

85th Academy Awards: "Argo"

Ben Affleck in Argo. Warner Bros Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

86th Academy Awards: "12 Years a Slave"

Lupita Nyong'o and Chiwetel Ejiofor in "12 Years a Slave." Moviestore/Shutterstock

87th Academy Awards: "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)"

Michael Keaton in "Birdman." Fox Searchlight/New Regency/Kobal/Shutterstock

88th Academy Awards: "Spotlight"

Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo and Brian D'Arcy in "Spotlight." Kerry Hayes/First Look Media/Shutterstock

89th Academy Awards: "Moonlight"

Scene from "Moonlight." Shutterstock

90th Academy Awards: "The Shape of Water"

"The Shape of Water," 2017. Moviestore/Shutterstock

91st Academy Awards: "Green Book"

Viggo Mortensen as Tony Vallelonga and Mahershala Ali as Dr. Donald Shirley in "Green Book." Patti Perret/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

92nd Academy Awards: "Parasite"

A scene from "Parasite." Curzon Artificial Eye/Kobal/Shutterstock

93rd Academy Awards: "Nomadland"

Frances McDormand in "Nomadland," 2020. Searchlight Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

94th Academy Awards: "CODA"

Emilia Jones and Troy Kotsur in "CODA," 2021. Apple TV+

95th Academy Awards: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once," 2023. A24

96th Academy Awards: TBA