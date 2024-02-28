Do you know all the best picture Oscar winners in history?
The Oscar for best picture, as defined by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, or AMPAS, is awarded to the best motion picture each year.
Some of the greatest films ever made have gone on to win best picture, beginning with "Wings" at the first Academy Awards and most recently "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 95th Academy Awards.
The category has gone by many names throughout the years, including outstanding picture, outstanding production, outstanding motion picture and best motion picture, before finally landing on its current iteration, best picture, which was first awarded to "Lawrence of Arabia" at the 35th Academy Awards.
Recipients of the award have changed over time. It was first given to the winning film's production company or studio before the rule changed for the 1951 Academy Awards onward to award the producer(s) credited on the film.
The number of nominees has also changed throughout history, with the current rule calling for 10 nominees each year.
Steven Spielberg currently holds the record for the most best picture nominations for an individual producer, according to A.frame, the digital magazine of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He has been nominated a total of 13 times, winning once thanks to "Schindler's List."
Below is a list of every best picture Oscar winner ever.
1st Academy Awards: "Wings"
2nd Academy Awards: "The Broadway Melody"
3rd Academy Awards: "All Quiet on the Western Front"
4th Academy Awards: "Cimarron"
5th Academy Awards: "Grand Hotel"
6th Academy Awards: "Cavalcade"
7th Academy Awards: "It Happened One Night"
8th Academy Awards: "Mutiny on the Bounty"
9th Academy Awards: "The Great Ziegfeld"
10th Academy Awards: "The Life of Emile Zola"
11th Academy Awards: "You Can't Take It with You"
12th Academy Awards: "Gone with the Wind"
13th Academy Awards: "Rebecca"
14th Academy Awards: "How Green Was My Valley"
15th Academy Awards: "Mrs. Miniver"
16th Academy Awards: "Casablanca"
17th Academy Awards: "Going My Way"
18th Academy Awards: "The Lost Weekend"
19th Academy Awards: "The Best Years of Our Lives"
20th Academy Awards: "Gentleman's Agreement"
21st Academy Awards: "Hamlet"
22nd Academy Awards: "All the King's Men"
23rd Academy Awards: "All About Eve"
24th Academy Awards: "An American in Paris"
25th Academy Awards: "The Greatest Show on Earth"
26th Academy Awards: "From Here to Eternity"
27th Academy Awards: "On the Waterfront"
28th Academy Awards: "Marty"
29th Academy Awards: "Around the World in 80 Days"
30th Academy Awards: "The Bridge on the River Kwai"
31st Academy Awards: "Gigi"
32nd Academy Awards: "Ben-Hur"
33rd Academy Awards: "The Apartment"
34th Academy Awards: "West Side Story"
35th Academy Awards: "Lawrence of Arabia"
36th Academy Awards: "Tom Jones"
37th Academy Awards: "My Fair Lady"
38th Academy Awards: "The Sound of Music"
39th Academy Awards: "A Man for All Seasons"
40th Academy Awards: "In the Heat of the Night"
41st Academy Awards: "Oliver!"
42nd Academy Awards: "Midnight Cowboy"
43rd Academy Awards: "Patton"
44th Academy Awards: "The French Connection"
45th Academy Awards: "The Godfather"
46th Academy Awards: "The Sting"
47th Academy Awards: "The Godfather Part II"
48th Academy Awards: "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
49th Academy Awards: "Rocky"
50th Academy Awards: "Annie Hall"
51st Academy Awards: "The Deer Hunter"
52nd Academy Awards: "Kramer vs. Kramer"
53rd Academy Awards: "Ordinary People"
54th Academy Awards: "Chariots of Fire"
55th Academy Awards: "Gandhi"
56th Academy Awards: "Terms of Endearment"
57th Academy Awards: "Amadeus"
58th Academy Awards: "Out of Africa"
59th Academy Awards: "Platoon"
60th Academy Awards: "The Last Emperor"
61st Academy Awards: "Rain Man"
62nd Academy Awards: "Driving Miss Daisy"
63rd Academy Awards: "Dances With Wolves"
64th Academy Awards: "The Silence of the Lambs"
65th Academy Awards: "Unforgiven"
66th Academy Awards: "Schindler's List"
67th Academy Awards: "Forrest Gump"
68th Academy Awards: "Braveheart"
69th Academy Awards: "The English Patient"
70th Academy Awards: "Titanic"
71st Academy Awards: "Shakespeare in Love"
72nd Academy Awards: "American Beauty"
73rd Academy Awards: "Gladiator"
74th Academy Awards: "A Beautiful Mind"
75th Academy Awards: "Chicago"
76th Academy Awards: "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"
77th Academy Awards: "Million Dollar Baby"
78th Academy Awards: "Crash"
79th Academy Awards: "The Departed"
80th Academy Awards: "No Country for Old Men"
81st Academy Awards: "Slumdog Millionaire"
82nd Academy Awards: "The Hurt Locker"
83rd Academy Awards: "The King's Speech"
84th Academy Awards: "The Artist"
85th Academy Awards: "Argo"
86th Academy Awards: "12 Years a Slave"
87th Academy Awards: "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)"
88th Academy Awards: "Spotlight"
89th Academy Awards: "Moonlight"
90th Academy Awards: "The Shape of Water"
91st Academy Awards: "Green Book"
92nd Academy Awards: "Parasite"
93rd Academy Awards: "Nomadland"
94th Academy Awards: "CODA"
95th Academy Awards: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"