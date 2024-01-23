Madonna is marking one of her daughters' milestone birthdays.

For her daughter Mercy James' 18th birthday, the pop icon shared an Instagram reel featuring footage of Mercy playing Erik Satie's "Gnossienne No.1" on the piano, and solo snapshots of Mercy and the mother-daughter duo over the years.

Madonna performs during The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena in London, Oct. 15, 2023. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation via Getty

"Beautiful [Chifundo] James! you're 18 yrs old today!!" the 65-year-old wrote in a lengthy poetic caption. "Beautiful Mercy James. You're already a young woman! Beautiful African Queen!! You Surprised all of us!"

Madonna and Mercy James perform during opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena in London, Oct. 14, 2023. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation via Getty

Madonna went on describe her 18-year-old as a skilled piano player who is "quiet" and "stoic," but also "humble and kind."

"I am really astounded by the woman you have become," she added. "Poised and radiant. Skilled and Soulful. A True artist."

In addition to Mercy, the music legend is also mom to five other children.

Get to know Madonna's six children below.

Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon

Madonna and Lourdes Leon attend the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skylight on Vesey in New York City, Sept. 14, 2022. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Madonna welcomed her eldest daughter Lourdes Leon with her then-partner Carlos Leon in October 1996.

Now 27, Lourdes is a model and has also followed her mom into the music industry as a singer and dancer. Her latest single, "Spelling," was released in 2023 under the stage name "Lolahol."

Rocco John Ritchie

Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie attend the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Fashion Week in Paris, France, Sept. 26, 2023 in Paris, France. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Rocco Ritchie, Madonna's second child, was born in August 2000. His father is Madonna's ex-husband Guy Ritchie, the English director behind such movies as 2019's "The Gentlemen" and 1998's "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels."

Rocco, 23, is now a painter, who makes art under the name "Rhed."

In a birthday tribute to Rocco last year, Madonna wrote on Instagram, "You have made me worry -- possibly more than any other person on the planet. But You have taken the road less traveled by and that will make all the difference! Nothing gives me more Joy then to watch you grow as an artist!"

David Banda

Madonna adopted her third child David Banda from Malawi in 2006.

Estere, Julia Garner, Madonna and David Banda pose during "The Celebration Tour" at Barclays Center in New York City, Dec.14, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation via Getty

David also turned 18 four months ago, and in an Instagram post at the time, Madonna shared that David's tribal name is Senzangakona.

"You light up like the brightest star!" Madonna wrote in part.

Mercy James

Like her brother, Chifundo Mercy James was also adopted from Malawi.

Through her nongovernmental organization Raising Malawi, Madonna opened a children's hospital in Malawi in 2017, the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care at the Queen Central Hospital, which was named after her daughter.

Estere Mwale and Stella Mwale

Madonna's twin daughters Estere and Stella were similarly adopted from Malawi in 2017.

Last October, Estere joined her mother onstage at the opening of her ongoing Celebration Tour in London. The pre-teen vogued to a ballroom interlude in front of the audience and alongside her mom.