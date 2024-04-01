Many know Ree Drummond as "The Pioneer Woman," the entrepreneur, cookbook author and host behind the hit cooking show since its debut in 2011 -- but to her five kids, she's simply "Mom."

Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman ahead of her magazine launch. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY

Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd Drummond gathered with their children for the Easter holiday this year, and the TV host shared a group snapshot Sunday, complete with their family dogs.

"The dogs are so generous, they made sure to let us know before we accidentally left them out of our family Easter photo," Drummond joked in her Instagram photo caption.

"The Pioneer Woman" host Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd Drummond reunited with their children for Easter on March 31, 2024. Ree Drummond/Instagram

The Drummonds, who live on the Drummond cattle ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, share four children. In 2020, they introduced their foster son Jamar to the public.

Get to know the Drummond family below.

Todd Drummond, Bryce Drummond, Ree Drummond, Paige Drummond ,and Ladd Drummond attend The Pioneer Woman Magazine Celebration in New York City, June 6, 2017. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Alex Drummond

Ree Drummond smiles for a photo with her daughters Alex and Paige. Ree Drummond/Instagram

Alex Drummond is the eldest of the Drummond children and was born June 25, 1997.

She is now married to husband Mauricio Scott. The couple tied the knot at the Drummond ranch in Oklahoma in May 2021 but call Dallas, Texas, home.

In a June 2023 birthday tribute to Alex Drummond on Instagram, her mother described her as "a joy, a delight, a wonder, a dream."

Alex Drummond works for her mother, helping her film her long-running "Pioneer Woman" cooking show, execute photo shoots for "The Pioneer Woman" lifestyle brand, and work on marketing initiatives.

Paige Drummond

Ree Drummond and Paige Drummond attend The Pioneer Woman Magazine Celebration in New York City, June 6, 2017. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Born August 31, 1999, Paige Drummond is the second child of Ree and Ladd Drummond. She graduated from the University of Arkansas in May 2022 and currently works as a management consultant.

Bryce Drummond

Ree Drummond and Bryce Drummond attend The Pioneer Woman Magazine Celebration in New York City, June 6, 2017. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ree and Ladd Drummond welcomed their first son Bryce Drummond on Sept. 17, 2002.

He is now a junior at Oklahoma State University and is a tight end for the Oklahoma State Cowboys football team.

Todd Drummond

The youngest of the Drummond kids, Todd Drummond was born June 4, 2004.

Todd started at the University of South Dakota in 2023. Like his older brothers, the college freshman also plays football and is a quarterback for the University of South Dakota Coyotes.

Jamar

Ree Drummond is also a foster mom to son Jamar. Ree Drummond/Instagram

Ahead of the release of her 2020 book "Frontier Follies," Drummond wrote about welcoming foster son Jamar into their home.

"I'm now writing about Jamar because after a year-and-a-half of living in our house, he is an inextricable part of our wacky family, and it's become increasingly strange for me not to talk about him," she wrote in an excerpt published in November 2020 on the Pioneer Woman website.

Calling him a "bodacious, bright, brilliant bonus kid," Drummond recounted the first time she met Jamar, on the day he moved into the Ladd family home in Oklahoma, and how he was happy to take a cookie from the platter she offered up to him.

She also went on to reveal that Jamar, about the same age as her son Bryce Drummond, loved playing football, and although he experienced a serious injury shortly after moving into the Ladd home, he was able to recover, and the process brought the entire family closer together in a short period of time.

"He's a great kid who's overcome some difficulties in his life, not to mention a tough accident (and a foster mom who overfed him and unintentionally tried to turn him into a fly fisherman)," Drummond wrote. "Through a ton of determination, Jamar has excelled in football, and he's already received a couple of college offers, with more sure to come in! I'm proud of the kid, and I can't wait to see where life takes him."