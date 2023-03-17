Could Ree Drummond be the hair influencer we never knew we needed?

The "Pioneer Woman" star is known for her signature auburn wavy curls, and now she's sharing how she achieves the look.

Drummond posted an Instagram video of herself on Thursday wearing a deep purple top while Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl" plays in the background.

She starts off with a head full of velcro rollers, holding a big gold curling iron, and proceeds to take out each roller, going back over each section of hair with the iron.

Toward the end of the video, she uses her hands to fluff out her curls and touches up a few with the curling iron.

To finish the look, she spritzes her curls with hair spray.

"I'm a velcro roller influencer now," Drummond captioned her reel. "Wait till the end, it eventually works. (I think.)"

The food blogger and author left an additional comment underneath her post with more tips on how she achieved her wavy 'do. She advised followers to start by drying their hair until just slightly damp and to roll hair in a backward direction.

"Wear around the house for 1 to 2 hours, occasionally blowing the rolled hair with the hair dryer for a minute or so," she continued. "When you're ready, remove the rollers one by one, curling each bunch of hair as you go: clamp close to the head and roll from there, leaving an inch or two of hair at the bottom (don't clamp it.)"