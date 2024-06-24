Ree Drummond is going to be a grandmother!
The "Pioneer Woman" star's eldest child, daughter Alex, who turns 27 this month, shared an announcement over the weekend that she and her husband Mauricio Scott are expecting their first baby together.
"We can't wait to meet you, little one," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post. "Baby Scott joining the party this winter! Thank you Lord for this precious gift."
Over on her blog, Drummond shared her excited reaction to the news, writing: "Oh my gosh. Alex is pregnant! My first baby is having her first baby. My child is going to have a child."
"It's surreal…," she added.
Drummond also shared that the baby's due date is "around New Year's Day" and that she and her husband Ladd are "so happy" to become grandparents.
"We have no idea what being grandparents will look like or how much it will change our lives," she continued. "I will probably watch less Bravo, maybe? (Maybe not.)."
Alex is the eldest of the Drummond children, which also includes daughter Paige, 24, and sons Bryce, 21, and Todd, 20. The couple also have a foster son named Jamar, whom they introduced to the public for the first time in 2020.