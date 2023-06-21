You know her and you love her: The Pioneer Woman, also known as Ree Drummond, has launched her first-ever furniture collection.
Pulling from her signature designs and bright colorful tones, Drummonds' new pieces include a dining hutch, kitchen island, headboards and more.
"I took my time working on this furniture collection because it was incredibly important to get several things right: the design, the functionality, and of course, the quality and affordability," Drummond shared on her blog.
Not only is the line affordable, but everything comes ready to assemble with a sturdy wood and veneer structure.
Below, check out some of the bestsellers from this colorful new launch.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.