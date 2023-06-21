You know her and you love her: The Pioneer Woman, also known as Ree Drummond, has launched her first-ever furniture collection.

MORE: The Pioneer Woman summer clothing is out now and all under $30

Pulling from her signature designs and bright colorful tones, Drummonds' new pieces include a dining hutch, kitchen island, headboards and more.

"I took my time working on this furniture collection because it was incredibly important to get several things right: the design, the functionality, and of course, the quality and affordability," Drummond shared on her blog.

Not only is the line affordable, but everything comes ready to assemble with a sturdy wood and veneer structure.

Below, check out some of the bestsellers from this colorful new launch.

Kitchen and dining

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Dining Bench
The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Dining Bench

Price: $98   From: Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Dining Chairs, Set of 2
The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Dining Chairs, Set of 2

Price: $158   From: Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Dining Table, Teal
The Pioneer Woman Dining Table, Teal

Price: $268   From: Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Two-Tone Kitchen Cart, White
The Pioneer Woman Two-Tone Kitchen Cart, White

Price: $278   From: Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Dining Hutch, Teal
The Pioneer Woman Dining Hutch, Teal

Price: $478   From: Walmart

Bedroom

The Pioneer Woman 4-Drawer Dresser, White
The Pioneer Woman 4-Drawer Dresser, White

Price: $418   From: Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Nightstand with Drawer, Teal
The Pioneer Woman Nightstand with Drawer, Teal

Price: $189   From: Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Vanity Set and Stool with Tri-Fold Mirror, White
The Pioneer Woman Vanity Set and Stool with Tri-Fold Mirror, White

Price: $378   From: Walmart

