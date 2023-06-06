Beyond shopping for event season, feeling stylish for summer backyard parties, family barbecues and more is a must.
Thanks to Ree Drummond, the Food Network host, cookbook author, blogger and mother of four, there is an affordable way to do just that.
"Summer is most definitely one of my favorite seasons because all the colors of nature are bright and alive," Drummond shared on her blog. "What better way to celebrate the sunshine than wearing gorgeous new outfits with pattern and pop!"
Say hello to bright colors, summer dresses and that Pioneer Woman flair you love all for under $30.
The Pioneer Woman V-Neck Tie Cuff High Low Blouse
Price: $22.99 • From: Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Short Puff Sleeve Top
Price: $19.99 • From: Walmart
