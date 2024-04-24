Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" digital Deals and Steals to celebrate Mother's Day. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Daniela Swaebe, Love in Faith and more. The deals start at just $4.50 and are up to 76% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

70% to 76% off Daniela Swaebe Daniela Swaebe: Dazzling Jewelry Gift a pop of sparkle for Mother's Day with gorgeous personalized jewelry. These unique sets, including personalized initial, birthstone and constellation necklaces, are perfect for layering and beautifully packaged in ready-to-gift boxes. Explore meaningful charm necklaces and bracelets sets that can be personalized by easily adding a picture, birthstone or initial charm. This assortment also includes earrings, bracelets and necklaces that make the best gift. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40. $4.50 - $29

50% off McCrea's Candies McCrea's Candies: Caramels McCrea's is all about savoring the moment and is the perfect treat for mom. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. These caramels tap into the profound link between taste, memory and nostalgia through perfectly balanced and completely unexpected flavors. This assortment includes the 5.5-ounce tubes, which come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt, and includes 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95. $11 - $76

50% to 60% off Love in Faith Love in Faith: Unisex Tops, Tumblers & Totes Love in Faith works to uplift and bring people together by creating faith-based apparel. Choose from an assortment of 13 T-shirt options ranging from Blessed Mama to Faith, Hope, and Love. These styles are unisex and go up to size 3XL. Also included in this assortment are a selection of totes and tumblers. Shipping is $4.95 or free with three or more. $8 - $20

50% off Flare Flare: Safety Bracelets & Necklaces Give the gift of safety. Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect the most important women in your life by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or the slider collection. Limit of four per order. Free shipping! $74.50 + Free shipping

50% off Nuzzie Nuzzie: Knit Weighted Blankets Redefining comfort with coolness and calm: Every Nuzzie blanket is thoughtfully engineered to deliver a dual experience of warmth and weight without the inconvenience of overheating. Their unique knit design ensures optimal temperature control, allowing you to snuggle in and find solace, any time of the year. The hand-woven open-knit design allows for superior breathability. The premium microfiber shell is softer than cotton and bamboo, and its fill is made of fabric from recycled bottles -- up to 500 bottles in each blanket. Choose from a variety of colors in 8 pounds or 12 pounds. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. $94.50 - $124.50

50% off Ahava Ahava: Skin Care AHAVA's products don't just care for your skin, they help your skin care for itself. AHAVA has over three decades of transforming the ancient beauty secrets of the Dead Sea naturals into modern, active, results-driven skin care. This assortment includes bestsellers like the Crystal Osmoter Facial Serum, which helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, promotes firmness and immediately enhances the skin's youthful glow. The 24K Gold Mineral Mud Mask brightens and nourishes the skin, and detoxifies clogged pores. The Advanced Deep Wrinkle Cream is an all-day moisturizer that helps shape facial contours, helps diminish the appearance of deep wrinkles, targets loss of volume and reveals newly hydrated, plump and supple skin. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50, except to Hawaii and Puerto Rico where shipping is $25. $12.50 - $51.50

