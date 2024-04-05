Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" digital Deals and Steals to celebrate Earth Month. You can score big savings on products from brands such as EARTH Wood Goods, EarthSmart Life and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 76% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

62% to 67% off EARTH Wood Goods EARTH Wood Goods: Watches & Sunglasses Using sustainably sourced wood materials, EARTH Wood Goods are eco-friendly and carved to last. This robust assortment includes sunglasses and watch options for men and women. The sunglasses have polarized lenses and feature 100% UVA/UVB protection, and the watches are all adjustable with the ability to remove links for the perfect fit. Limit three per order. Free shipping! $32 to $40 + Free Shipping

$99 - $108 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

53% to 58% off EarthSmart Life EarthSmart Life: Bags EARTHSMART LIFE’s bags are versatile, eco-friendly, and made from washable paper. Recyclable, biodegradable and reusable, each bag comes packaged in a zipper pouch. You can wash these bags and, just like jeans, they will fade and look better and feel softer with each wash. The cotton handles are durable so you can comfortably carry essentials. Choose from a variety of sizes from wine bags to larger styles. Limit 15 per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $59. $5 - $19.50

$12 - $42 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear: Sunglasses & Readers Protect your eyes with fashionable, eco-friendly frames. Each frame is made of 60- 75% recycled materials. Blue Planet Eyewear reuses the excess materials to create brand new frames while also keeping unnecessary waste out of oceans and landfills. Choose from sunglasses, readers, or sun tinted readers. Shipping is $6 or free with two or more pairs. $20 - $35

$40 - $70 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% to 54% off Pristine Sprays Pristine Sprays: Body Cleansing Spray & Toilet Paper Spray Pristine’s body cleansing sprays are a “shower in a bottle” to remove sweat, dirt, and oil. They are ideal for exercise, long walks, traveling, road trips, airports, and more. Another option: Toilet Paper Spray which is a more natural, eco-friendly alternative to wet wipes. Spray dry toilet paper with cleansing, soothing, and refreshing Pristine to create an instant wet wipe that is actually flushable and safe for your sewer and septic systems. Pristine is specially-formulated to work with all kinds of toilet paper. Limit 10 per product. Shipping is $5. $16 - $30

$35 - $60 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off SeaBear Smokehouse SeaBear Smokehouse: Smoked King Salmon 3-Pack & Smoked King Salmon 6-Pack Bring home the unforgettable seafood experience from the Pacific Northwest. For 65 years, SeaBear has had a rich heritage as an authentic artisan smokehouse in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. They handcraft their Non-GMO products in small batches for a true artisan quality. Their Pacific Northwest Smoked Wild Salmon (SeaBear’s signature) is moist, flaky and fully cooked in the centuries-old traditions of their region. The salmon is also Marine Stewardship Council certified, which is the leading global certification of sustainable seafood. Choose from 3- Pack or the 6-Pack of 6 oz fillets. Limit of 10 per product. Shipping $4.99. $37.50 - $72

$75 - $144 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off WallyGrow WallyGrow: Wall Planters Tired of blank and boring walls in your home? Need an easy way to spruce up a bland outdoor space? The WallyGrow Loop Hanging Planter is your solution. Made out of recycled plastic in the USA, this Loop hanging Planter features an inner drainage shell to prevent overwatering from happening. Any excess water simply drains into the outer shell which is leakproof. These are perfect for any plant newbies. Also included in this assortment are the pocket planters. The Pocket can be easily hidden, allowing you to create a flush and voluminous look with the plants stealing the show. Choose from the Pocket 3 or Pocket 5. Limit four per order. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more units. $9 - $80

$18 - $160 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% to 76% off Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Necklaces Catherine Weitzman’s Botanical Necklaces are created from real pressed flowers, individually selected and designed by hand in Hawaii. Each pendant comes on a cable chain in either silver or gold plated. The kuleana collection is made from microplastics that were collected off of the beaches in Hawaii. In order to bring attention to the problems of plastic washing up on our shores around the world. Also included in this assortment are the Seed Pod Solitaire Necklaces. Choose from the small or extra large in either silver or gold plated. Shipping is $1.99 or free with two or more. $20 - $52

$40 - $220 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now