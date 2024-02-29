The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, 2024, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

This year, "Oppenheimer" tops the Oscar nomination list after scoring 13 nods, followed by "Poor Things" with 11 nods and "Killers of the Flower Moon," with 10. "Barbie" earned eight nominations and "Maestro" snagged seven.

Winners of the coveted award have left various marks in the film industry since the first Oscars were handed out on in 1929.

The late Walt Disney holds the record for the most Academy Award wins by a person, with 26, according to the Motion Picture Academy, while "Ben-Hur," "Titanic" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" are tied for the all-time record for films with the most wins, with 11.

With "Oppenheimer" receiving 13 nominations, it's possible that it'll make history at this year's Oscars if it sweeps the categories in which it's nominated, in the process becoming the most Oscar-winning movie of all time.

When it comes to selecting the nominees, all Academy members – which includes over "10,500 global film industry artists and leaders," according to Academy's website – are eligible to nominate films for best picture. However, for most of the other categories, Academy members will vote for nominees within their own field, such as acting, directing, editing and so on.

Scroll below to find the top 10 films that have won the most Oscars, the people with the most Oscar wins, and the actors who have received the most Oscars nominations.

People with the most Oscar wins

Animation film producer and entrepreneur Walt Disney has 26 Academy Awards.

American animator and producer Walt Disney smiles and holds his four Oscars backstage at the Academy Awards, Los Angeles, March 25, 1954. Hulton Archive/Getty Images, FILE

Optical designer Iain Neil has received 13 Scientific and Technical Academy Awards. The category is created to honor the individuals and companies whose discoveries and innovations have contributed in significant and lasting ways to motion pictures.

Iain Neil shows his Scientific and Engineering Oscar for the optical design of the Primo Series of spherical prime lenses for 35mm cinematography, following the Academy Awards ceremony, on Feb. 28, 1999. Reuters, FILE

Art director Cedric Gibbons has 11 Academy Awards.

Cedric Gibbons, creator and designer of the Oscars statuette. Shutterstock

Film special-effects artist Farciot Edouart has 10 Academy Awards.

Farciot Edouart is shown at the Academy Awards ceremony in 1955. Album/Getty Images, FILE

Nine awards

Visual effects artist Dennis Muren.

Music composer Alfred Newman.

Sound designer and recording director Douglas Shearer.

Eight awards

Visual effects artist Richard Edlund.

Costume designer Edith Head.

Music composer, director, pianist and record producer Alan Menken.

Motion picture engineer Edward H. Reichard.

Sound engineer Loren L. Ryder.

Set designer Edwin B. Willis.

Films with most Oscar wins

Eleven awards

"Ben-Hur," Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1959

Scene from "Ben-Hur." Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

The film received 12 nominations.

"Titanic," 20th Century Fox and Paramount, 1997

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet appear in the 1997 film "Titanic." CBS via Getty Images

The film received 14 nominations.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," New Line, 2003

Viggo Mortensen appears in the 2003 film "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ." Warner Bros. Pictures

The film received 11 nominations.

Ten awards

"West Side Story," United Artists, 1961

Scene from "West Side Story." Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

The film received 11 nominations.

Nine awards

"Gigi," Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1958

Scene from "Gigi." Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

The film received nine nominations.

"The Last Emperor," Columbia, 1987

A scene from "The Last Emperor." Stanley Bielecki Movie Collectio/Getty Images

The film received nine nominations.

"The English Patient," Miramax, 1996

Ralph Fiennes appears in a scene from the 1996 film "The English Patient." Miramax

The film received 12 nominations.

Eight awards

"Gone with the Wind," Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1939

Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh appear in a famous scene from the 1939 film "Gone with the Wind." Bettmann Archive via Getty Images, FILE

The film received 13 nominations, as well as one special Oscar and one Sci/Tech Award.

"From Here to Eternity," Columbia, 1953

Donna Reed and Montgomery Clift appear in a scene from the 1953 movie "From Here to Eternity." John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

The film received 13 nominations.

"On the Waterfront," Columbia, 1954

Marlon Brando sits at dock in a scene from the 1954 film "On The Waterfront." Archive Photos/Getty Images

The film received 12 nominations.

"My Fair Lady," Warner Bros., 1964

Scene from "My Fair Lady." Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The film received 12 nominations.

"Cabaret," Allied Artists, 1972

The film received 10 nominations.

"Gandhi," Columbia, 1982

Sir Ben Kinglsey appears in the 1982 film "Gandhi." Sony Pictures

The film received 11 nominations.

"Amadeus," Orion, 1984

Tom Hulce appears in the 1984 film "Amadeus." Warners Bros.

The film received 11 nominations.

"Slumdog Millionaire," Fox Searchlight, 2008

Freida Pinto appears in the 2008 film "Slumdog Millionaire." 20th Century Studios

The film received 10 nominations.

Actors with the most Oscar nominations

Meryl Streep – 21 nominations

Actress Meryl Streep, winner of the Best Actress Award for 'The Iron Lady,' poses in the press room at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2012 in Hollywood, Calif. Jason Merritt/Getty Images, FILE

She's won three Academy Awards.

Katharine Hepburn – 12 nominations

Actress Katharine Hepburn circa 1935. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

She won four Academy Awards.

Jack Nicholson – 12 nominations

Jack Nicholson holds up his Oscar after winning the Best Actor in a Leading Role Category during the 70th Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium March, 23, 1998. Nicholson won for his role in the movie "As Good as it Gets". Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

He's won three Academy Awards.

Bette Davis – 10 Nominations

Bette Davis is seen here in 1940. John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

She won two Academy Awards.

Laurence Olivier – 10 Nominations

Laurence Olivier circa 1950. John Kobal Foundation/Hulton Archive/Getty Images, FILE

He won one Academy Award.

Al Pacino – 10 nominations

Al Pacino at the 65th Annual Academy Awards on March 29, 1993. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, FILE

He's won one Academy Award.

Paul Newman – 10 nominations

Actor Paul Newman is seen in 1955. John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images,, FILE

He won one Academy Award.

Spencer Tracy – 10 nominations

Actor Spencer Tracy on Dec. 22, 1936. Clarence Sinclair Bull/John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images, FILE

He won two Academy Awards.

Denzel Washington – 10 nominations

Denzel Washington accepts his Oscar for Best performance by an actor in a leading role, at the 74th Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, Calif., on March 24, 2002. Washington won for his performance in 'Training Day, directed by Antoine Fuqua. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

He's won two Academy Awards.

Cate Blanchett – eight nominations

Actress Cate Blanchett, winner of Best Actress for "Blue Jasmine, poses in the press room during the Oscars, on March 2, 2014, in Hollywood, Calif. Jason Merritt/Getty Images, FILE

She's won two Academy Awards.

Marlon Brando – eight nominations

Best actor winner Marlon Brando poses backstage at the 27th Academy Awards holding an Oscar for his performance in the movie "On The Waterfront" on March 30, 1955 in New York City. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, FILE

He won two Academy Awards.

Glenn Close – eight nominations

Glenn Close attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images, FILE

She has not won an Academy Award.

Judi Dench – eight nominations

Oscar Winner Judi Dench backstage at the 71st Annual Academy Awards, on March 21, 1999, in Los Angeles. Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images, FILE

She's won one Academy Award.

Jack Lemmon – eight nominations

Actor Jack Lemmon poses backstage after winning "Best Actor" award during the 46th Academy Awards at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles,Calif., on April 2, 1974. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, FILE

He won two Academy Awards.

Peter O'Toole – eight nominations

In this March 23, 2003, file photo, actor Peter O'Toole accepts his honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences during the 75th annual Academy Awards telecast in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian/AP, FILE

He received one Honorary Academy Award.

Geraldine Page – eight nominations

Geraldine Page wins a Best Actress Oscar for the movie "The Trip To Bountiful," at the Academy Awards ceremony on March 24, 1986. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images, FILE

She won one Academy Award.

Robert De Niro – eight nominations

Robert De Niro during the 53rd Annual Academy Awards on March 31, 1981. Robert De Niro with the Best Actor Oscar for "Raging Bull." ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images, FILE

He's won two Academy Awards and has received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Oscars.