It was a mini "Three's Company" reunion this week at a benefit in honor of late actor John Ritter.
Joyce DeWitt and Priscilla Barnes stepped out at The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health's "An Evening From the Heart LA" event on Thursday at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Ritter died at the age of 54 from an aortic dissection after he was rushed to the hospital while shooting "8 Simple Rules... for Dating My Teenage Daughter" on Sept. 11, 2003.
DeWitt played Janet Wood for all eight seasons of "Three's Company" alongside Ritter's Jack Tripper.
Barnes joined the show in season 6 as Terri Alden following the departure of Suzanne Somers' Chrissy Snow the season prior. Somers died of breast cancer in October 2023 at the age of 76.
"Three's Company" centered on the silly antics of three single roommates living together platonically in Santa Monica, California.
The show, which featured "Come and Knock on Our Door" as a theme song, spawned several spinoffs.
The late actor's TV children from that the later sitcom he starred in, retitled "8 Simple Rules," also reunited at this week's benefit, with Kaley Cuoco, Amy Davidson and Martin Spanjers posing for photos together.