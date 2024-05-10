Thomas Rhett didn't have to look far when seeking inspiration for his new song "Beautiful as You."
The country singer shared how his wife Lauren Akins inspired the first single off his forthcoming seventh studio album, set for release on Aug. 23.
"There was one day a couple years back when I was looking at my wife, and I was like, 'Why in the world did you choose me?'" he said in a press release. "I get to be with someone who could easily be on the cover of a magazine, and I get to see her in all her forms -- a partner, a mother, a friend, even a philanthropist."
He added, "I just feel like I've got a first row seat at almost-perfection, if you will. And like the song says, 'Seriously, what is somebody as amazing as you doing with somebody like me?'"
Rhett also opened up about where he and Akins are at this time in their lives.
"Lauren and I are just in a different phase of life than we have been for awhile," he said. "Now it's a little easier to go on date nights, do stuff with friends, stay up a little bit later -- I don't know, maybe even sleep in a little bit!"
The couple, who married in 2012, share four daughters between the ages of 2 and 8.
"So much of my music is a reflection of the stage of life we are in -- we're in a very joyful season -- and this song is just the tip of the iceberg to the rest of this next album," Rhett concluded.
Rhett will debut "Beautiful as You" at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16.