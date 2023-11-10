Thomas Rhett channeled Bowser energy recently while leading his family in a sing-along to the song "Peaches" from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Earlier this week, the country singer shared a video of him, wife Lauren Akins and their four daughters lying down on the ground as they all sang the song made famous by Jack Black in the film.

"How do you get all your kids to smile for Christmas card pictures and pretend like they are laughing when they are all on the verge of crying? Sing peaches at the top of your lungs," he captioned the Instagram post.

Rhett and Akins celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last month, sharing sweet tributes to each other on social media.

The couple are parents to four daughters: Willa Gray, 8, Ada James, 6, Lennon Love, 3, and Lillie Carolina, who turns 2 this month.