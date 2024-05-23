Jenn Tran's journey to finding love is almost here and we're getting a glimpse of "The Bachelorette" ahead of her upcoming season.
On Wednesday, a promo for Tran's season was released and features her bubbly personality.
In the video, Tran, who wears a fun red dress, places a heart-shaped coin into a claw machine and hits the "Fall in Love" button. The video then takes us inside the claw machine where a single red rose lies atop stuffed hearts and dolls that appear to be in the likeness of her suitors this season.
Tran then appears inside the claw machine sitting on the claw and reaching for the rose as she is lowered.
"The power is in her hands," text on the screen reads.
The 26-year-old physician assistant appeared on Joey Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor." She was announced as the upcoming "Bachelorette" in March during the "After the Final Rose" ceremony of Graziadei's season.
She is making history as the first Asian American "Bachelorette" in the Bachelor franchise.
"Growing up, I've always wanted to see Asian representation on TV," she said at the time. "And I feel like any time Asians were in the media, it was a supporting character role, to fulfill some kind of stereotype and I always felt boxed in by that, because I was like, I don't see myself on screen, I don't see myself as the main character."
"And now to be here today sitting in this position, being like, I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character of my story, I just can't help but think of how many people I am inspiring," she added.
In terms of finding love, Tran said she's hoping to find her person on the show, "someone that I truly feel like is 100% my perfect match and someone that I'm compatible with."
Tran's season of "The Bachelorette" premieres on July 8 on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu.