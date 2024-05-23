The official trailer for the fourth "Beverly Hills Cop" movie is here -- and Eddie Murphy is, of course, bringing the laughs.
"Beverly Hills Cop: Alex F" features the actor back as Detective Axel Foley and features him driving a helicopter, a snow plow and a moving truck, crashing them all into golf courses, cars and even the front door of a mansion.
At one point Axel is put in the back of a tiny cop car, which he isn't impressed by.
"This is very embarrassing. Part of me'd rather get locked up than get put in this little Fisher-Price looking squad car," he quips. "Y'all are the LEGO cops."
Axel is teaming up with a new partner this time: Detective Bobby Abbott, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
Detective Abbott references the old "Beverly Hills Cop" movies, noting that Axel was in the 90210 in 1984, 1987 and 1994 -- the years of those films -- but that he hasn't been there in 30 years.
"This place has changed a bit," he tells him.
"Beverly Hills Cop: Alex F," directed by Mark Molloy, begins streaming July 3 on Netflix.