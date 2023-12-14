Eddie Murphy is returning as Detective Axel Foley.

In a new teaser trailer released Thursday for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," Murphy appears as the titular character of the "Beverly Hills Cop" film series alongside Joseph Gordon Levitt and more.

The film, which is directed by Mark Molloy, brings Axel "back on the beat in Beverly Hills," according to a synopsis for the upcoming movie.

Bria Murphy as Officer Renee Minnick and Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.," 2023. Netflix

"After his daughter's life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy," the synopsis continues.

Kevin Bacon also joins the cast as Captain Grant, alongside returning players Bronson Pinchot and Paul Reiser, who play Serge and Detective Jeffrey Friedman.

"We put our lives on the line every day. And for what?" Bacon's Grant asks in the teaser.

"It comes with the job if you're doing it right," Murphy's Foley responds.

Murphy starred as Axel Foley in 1984 for the first "Beverly Hills Cop" film. He also portrayed the character in "Beverly Hills Cop II" and "Beverly Hills Cop III."

"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" will stream on Netflix in summer 2024.

See the teaser trailer below: