Eddie Murphy is ready to stamp his passport for another visit to the Kingdom of Far Far Away.

Murphy, who voiced Donkey in four "Shrek" movies, told Etalk it would take him "two seconds" to say yes to a fifth.

"Oh, I'd absolutely be open," Murphy said. "If they ever came with another 'Shrek' I'd do it in two seconds. I love Donkey."

He also shaded the "Shrek" universe's spinoffs. "They're doing 'Puss in Boots' movies. I was like, 'They shoulda done a Donkey movie. Donkey's funnier than Puss in Boots,'" he said with a laugh. "I mean I love Puss in Boots, but he ain't funnier than Donkey."

Dreamworks/AP Shrek the movie by Dreamwworks.

Murphy continued, "I would do a Donkey movie. I'd do another 'Shrek' in two seconds."

The comedian then reached out to DreamWorks Animation directly, saying, "DreamWorks, if y'all wanna do it, just call me. I'm sitting and ready to do Donkey."