The fourth "Beverly Hills Cop" film will arrive next year -- 40 years after the original and 30 years since the latest installment -- and now there's a first-look image of Eddie Murphy back as Axel Foley.

In a social media post shared Nov. 21, Netflix shared the image and announced that "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley" will debut in 2024.

"He's back," the streamer trumpeted in the caption alongside the shot of Murphy's iconic character with his hands up, trying to talk his way out of a sticky situation with Los Angeles Police Department officers.

In his trademark Detroit Lions jacket -- an updated version of the one Axel wore in the 1984 film and its subsequent sequels in 1987 and 1994 -- the wisecracking detective is standing up through the side door of a parking enforcement vehicle that appears to have been flipped on its side while a crowd of onlookers records the scene on their smartphones.

"Anytime [Murphy] walks on set, you never know what you're going to get. And it's always pretty brilliant," said Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original trilogy and is back for the fourth installment, speaking with Empire. "Every day he's there throws you back to the '80s."

The article also notes the newcomers who will be joining Murphy in the fourth "Beverly Hills Cop" film, which is directed by Mark Molloy: Taylour Paige as Axel's criminal defense attorney daughter, Kevin Bacon as a special-unit officer for the LAPD, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Axel's new partner.

Returning to the fold are Axel's detective pals Rosewood (Judge Reinhold), Taggart (John Ashton) and Friedman (Paul Reiser). Also on board is scene-stealer Bronson Pinchot as Serge.

"It's about the emotion," Bruckheimer teased of the forthcoming film. "No matter how funny it is, how much great action it has, it's all about the heartstrings."