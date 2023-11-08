Eddie Murphy is bringing his humor home just in time for the holidays, in the new film "Candy Cane Lane."

In the upcoming movie comedy, out Dec. 1, the veteran comedian stars as Chris Carver, a dad who goes overboard to win his neighborhood's Christmas decorating contest.

But that competition may come with consequences, "after Chris inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell)" in hopes of becoming the neighborhood's number-one man, according to the film's synopsis.

In the film's trailer, released Wednesday, Chris (Murphy), his wife, Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break the elf's spell and save Christmas for everyone.

While Murphy has taken the streaming world by storm, including his most recent comedic hits – Netflix's "You People" (2023) and "Dolemite Is My Name" (2019) – "Candy Cane Lane" is Murphy's first-ever holiday film.

Eddie Murphy stars in Prime Video's new holiday comedy film, Candy Cane Lane. Courtesy of Prime Video

The holiday project is also a reunion for some of the cast and crew. The film, which was directed by Reginald Hudlin and produced by Brian Grazer, reconnects them with Murphy for the first time since their 1992 film, "Boomerang."

"Candy Cane Lane" also stars Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome, and Stephen Tobolowsky.