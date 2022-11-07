Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson have teased the start of production on their upcoming holiday movie, "Red One."

"Callum Drift and Jack O’Malley," Evans said of The Rock and his respective characters in the caption of an Instagram post featuring the duo shared Monday.

"We're already having WAY too much fun on this one," the Marvel movie veteran said, adding in parentheses, "I can't believe I'm finally doing a Christmas movie!"

Johnson is decked out in a red-and-black leather, superhero-like outfit, while Evans is dressed more casually as they pose in what looks like a museum gift shop.

For his part, Johnson posted the same photo, explaining in the caption, "Chris and I have been waiting to make a Christmas movie our entire careers and now finally, the trouble begins."

"Our director, Jake Kasdan has been in inspired form to deliver a very special, one of a kind CHRISTMAS franchise for you and your families around the world to enjoy," he wrote, adding Kasdan directed him in both the "Jumanji" reboot and its hit sequel.

"Let's get to work," Johnson concluded.

The plot of the film is still under wraps, but was born from an idea by Hiram Garcia, one of Johnson's partners at his Seven Bucks production company.