Dwayne Johnson is celebrating his mother on her birthday.

In a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday, the "Black Adam" star shared a video from a family gathering with his mother Ata Johnson, who is seen dancing to a Samoan song. Johnson is also seen in the video throwing money and joining her in the dance.

In the caption, Johnson wished his mother a happy birthday, calling her "the matriarch of our aiga," the Samoan word for "family," usually the immediate extended family.

"We all get such joy seeing you radiate and smile and proudly display our culture," he wrote. "Grace, beauty, dignity, respect and strength. You can feel the mana of our ancestors all around us."

"Thank you for teaching our little girls 'the way' thru kindness, love and strength," he added. "Happy birthday Mom! We love you."

Johnson and his mother are close and he has frequently expressed his love for her, sometimes surprising her in videos posted on his social media pages. Last year, Johnson surprised his mother with a new car for Christmas and earlier this year, he surprised her with a new house.

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images, FILE Dwayne Johnson and his mother Ata Johnson attend the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" in Hollywood on Dec. 9, 2019.

"When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry. These days, I'll happily take her tears of joy," he wrote at the time.