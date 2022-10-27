Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, made her WWE debut this week and revealed her professional wrestling persona, Ava Raine.

Appearing on the Oct. 25 episode of "NXT," Johnson was unmasked and announced as the fourth member of The Schism, a group which says their mission statement is unity and togetherness.

"The love and acceptance The Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I'm supposed to be," she said after taking off her mask in the ring. "This family completes me. I am Ava Raine."

The 21-year-old also shared a photo in character to Instagram, captioning it simply, "saved."

Simone Johnson comes from a long line of iconic family wrestlers. In addition to her father, who went by the name "The Rock" in the ring, she also follows in the footsteps of her grandfather, "Soulman" Rocky Johnson, and her great-grandfather, "High Chief" Peter Maivia -- all of whom are in the Hall of Fame.

The "Black Adam" star praised his daughter in February 2020 when she signed with the WWE, sharing a photo of her hugging him and writing, "Dreams ain't just for dreamers.

"Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own," he wrote in the caption of that Instagram post, noting that she is "the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete."