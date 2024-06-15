Just as fans are reveling in Season 3 of Netflix's "Bridgerton," showrunner Jess Brownell has delivered some bittersweet news: Season 4 won't be gracing our screens for another two years.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brownell shared insights into the intricate and time-consuming process of bringing the beloved Regency-era drama to life.
"We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language," she explained.
She added, "And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."
A spokesperson for Netflix did not immediately respond to "GMA's" request for comment.
For fans of the show wondering what's next, Brownell offered a glimpse into the progress of Season 4. "We're toward the end with the writers' room season, with the scripts," she revealed.
"And I feel like it's some of my best work and my writers' room's best work," she told the Hollywood Reporter. "We've just really gelled our collaboration, and we're firing on all cylinders, so I can't wait for fans to see what we have."
As for the current season, Brownell couldn't be more pleased with its reception. "I am so proud of how this season has performed and so grateful to the fans for tuning in. Every season, the momentum builds more and more, and we have a debt to pay to the actors in Seasons 1 and 2 for helping build enthusiasm. Then, I think Nicola and Luke have helped build a lot of enthusiasm," she remarked, referencing stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.
"Bridgerton" season three, part two, premiered on Netflix on Thursday.